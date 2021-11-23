Leisure

Halala! Makhadzi wins her first Afrima award & SA couldn't be prouder

“This is a dream come true. I have been trying my luck to be part of Afrima for the past seven years, God finally answered my prayers at the right time.”

By Constance Gaanakgomo - 23 November 2021
Makhadzi's dream to win an Afrima comes true.
Image: Twitter/Makhadzi stan account

Limpopo-born songstress Makhadzi's dream came true when she bagged her first Afrima award in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday.

She got the nod in the best artiste and duo or group in African electro category for her hit song Murahu at the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) 2021 awards.

Makhadzi gave an electrifying performance on Sunday night in Lagos. The Ghanama hitmaker was elated when she got three nods in big categories for awards.

She said she has tried for seven years to be recognised by the Afrima awards.

Makhadzi was up for the prestigious artiste of the year and best female artiste in Southern Africa for Murahu featuring Mr Brown, and best artiste, and duo or group in African electro for the same song.

“This is a dream come true. I have been trying my luck to be part of Afrima for the past  seven years, God finally answered my prayers at the right time.”

In her Instagram posts, she shared moments from when she was performing until her name was called out. She ran to the stage in excitement and, as she held the award in her hands, an emotional Makhadzi said she was speechless.

“Good evening Africa. I'm speechless, but I want to thank God, for taking me out of the streets of SA and bringing me here, in Lagos, to represent SA and my culture Tshivenda.”

The Afrima, in partnership with the AU Commission, seeks to celebrate the rich musical heritage of the African continent and the diaspora. 

Tweeps joined in the celebration and congratulated Makhadzi — “African Queen” — on her much-deserved win. Here are some of the reactions from the TLs.

