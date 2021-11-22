Sizwe Dhlomo shares details on the ‘incident’ that got Unathi Nkayi fired
“The entire situation is unfortunate, but no, I don’t feel responsible in any way for it. I followed procedure & exercised my recourse.”
Kaya 959 radio jock Sizwe Dhlomo has been trending number one on Twitter after a Q&A session with tweeps over the sacking of Unathi Nkayi.
A report in City Press shed more light on events leading up to Unathi's abrupt dismissal. It was alleged that Unathi and Sizwe were involved in a heated argument and Unathi allegedly laid a formal complaint with the HR department, accusing Sizwe of verbal abusive and unprofessional conduct after he was late for his show.
Sizwe has taken to Twitter is a series of tweets and replies to set the record straight after the article started trending on Sunday. He said he had nothing to hide and shared his version of what transpired.
One Twitter user asked Sizwe about his working relationship with Unathi. He said they were getting along fine 20 minutes before the alleged incident. He added that he was surprised by what happened, because they genuinely got along and Unathi was the reason he was at Kaya 959.
Very good my ninja. We had even spoken 20 mins prior to that incident & it was all laughs & giggles. https://t.co/9Eea5ivPuK— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021
We did get along, nami that’s why I was surprised. Do you know that she’s the reason I’m at Kaya? She is literally the one who DMd me & asked if she could give Greg my number. So every interaction you heard was sincere. https://t.co/CZ1yjX1bUU— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021
Sizwe filled in the blanks of the story for fans in the brief Q&A.
He said he wasn't going to comment publicly, until the article was published, but he had to protect his reputation.
“Well, verbal abuse is a very serious allegation, so I believe I would have been fired, but more importantly, my reputation would have been in tatters. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to hear her side of the story, but like I said, the City Press article is mostly true.”
Well, verbal abuse is a very serious allegation so I believe I would have been fired but more importantly, my reputation would have been in tatters. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to hear her side of the story but like I said, the City Press article is mostly true. https://t.co/UoXWESQ1LL— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021
So how do I set something up in a studio that she was occupying for three hours prior to me walking in? Tell me that. Also, I didn’t take the matter to HR, she did. I wouldn’t have even commented publicly if this thing hadn’t leaked but here we are now. https://t.co/vxhO0B1Xmn— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021
Sizwe tweeted that he had recordings of everything that transpired. He even warned Unathi via email not to go ahead with reporting their argument to the station's HR.
The radio jock also explained that his knowledge of the system, and that the desk recorded his and Unathi's off-air conversation, saved his reputation and job.
“Basically she didn’t know that Zetta keeps a digital backup of all signals, neither did HR or programming, but I did, so I told them to pull it.”
I’m not feeling anything, I’m answering questions & since you ask, I actually did tell her on email that going to HR would be a mistake but she insisted. I’ve got records of everything I have said here today. Kaya can back it up too & if I’m lying, then challenge me. https://t.co/rkfl7VQzUc— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021
No, that’s not how a gated digital desk works. Where do you broadcast because I see you say you’re a radio & TV person in your bio? Basically she didn’t know that Zetta keeps a digital back-up of all signals, neither did HR or Programming but I did. So I told them to pull it. https://t.co/TvNYvRkqzM— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021
Sizwe ended the session by saying what happened to Unathi was unfortunate, but he did not feel responsible.
The entire situation is unfortunate but no, I don’t feel responsible in any way for it. I followed procedure & exercised my recourse. https://t.co/TIgEpNl7Pt— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021
