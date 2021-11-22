Leisure

Sizwe Dhlomo shares details on the ‘incident’ that got Unathi Nkayi fired

“The entire situation is unfortunate, but no, I don’t feel responsible in any way for it. I followed procedure & exercised my recourse.”

By Constance Gaanakgomo - 22 November 2021
Sizwe Dhlomo has set the record straight on issues that might not have been clear to the public regarding Unathi Nkayi's dismissal.
Image: Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo

Kaya 959 radio jock Sizwe Dhlomo has been trending number one on Twitter after a Q&A session with tweeps over the sacking of Unathi Nkayi.

A report in City Press shed more light on events leading up to Unathi's abrupt dismissal. It was alleged that Unathi and Sizwe were involved in a heated argument and Unathi allegedly laid a formal complaint with the HR department, accusing Sizwe of verbal abusive and unprofessional conduct after he was late for his show.

Sizwe has taken to Twitter is a series of tweets and replies to set the record straight after the article started trending on Sunday. He said he had nothing to hide and shared his version of what transpired.

One Twitter user asked Sizwe about his working relationship with Unathi. He said they were getting along fine 20 minutes before the alleged incident. He added that he was surprised by what happened, because they genuinely got along and Unathi was the reason he was at Kaya 959.

Sizwe filled in the blanks of the story for fans in the brief Q&A.

He said he wasn't going to comment publicly, until the article was published, but he had to protect his reputation.

Well, verbal abuse is a very serious allegation, so I believe I would have been fired, but more importantly, my reputation would have been in tatters. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to hear her side of the story, but like I said, the City Press article is mostly true.”

Sizwe tweeted that he had recordings of everything that transpired. He even warned Unathi via email not to go ahead with reporting their argument to the station's HR. 

The radio jock also explained that his knowledge of the system, and that the desk recorded his and Unathi's off-air conversation, saved his reputation and job.

Basically she didn’t know that Zetta keeps a digital backup of all signals, neither did HR or programming, but I did, so I told them to pull it.”

Sizwe ended the session by saying what happened to Unathi was unfortunate, but he did not feel responsible.

