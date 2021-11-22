Sizwe Dhlomo shares details on the ‘incident’ that got Unathi Nkayi fired

Kaya 959 radio jock Sizwe Dhlomo has been trending number one on Twitter after a Q&A session with tweeps over the sacking of Unathi Nkayi.

A report in City Press shed more light on events leading up to Unathi's abrupt dismissal. It was alleged that Unathi and Sizwe were involved in a heated argument and Unathi allegedly laid a formal complaint with the HR department, accusing Sizwe of verbal abusive and unprofessional conduct after he was late for his show.

Sizwe has taken to Twitter is a series of tweets and replies to set the record straight after the article started trending on Sunday. He said he had nothing to hide and shared his version of what transpired.

One Twitter user asked Sizwe about his working relationship with Unathi. He said they were getting along fine 20 minutes before the alleged incident. He added that he was surprised by what happened, because they genuinely got along and Unathi was the reason he was at Kaya 959.