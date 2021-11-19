Hostesses raise R21,200 for Wings & Wishes

Every year, the Wings & Wishes organisation funds more than 2,100 trips for a sick child and one accompanying adult to medical facilities outside their hometown.

That is three families travelling every day, 365 days a year.

As with many other NPOs, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a disastrous effect on Wings & Wishes.

Fundraising events had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 lockdown protocols.

Companies that sponsored a big portion of Wings & Wishes bus tickets had to cancel the agreements that were in place as they were hit hard during this time.

Wings & Wishes had to self-fund all the travel requests from the beginning of lockdown.

Before the pandemic, Wings & Wishes held an annual fundraiser in the form of a high tea.

Wings & Wishes manager Inge Human said they had to think out of the box for fundraising and they had come up with the idea of several smaller dinners where the host would receive a SPAR voucher to buy the food and each of their guests would donate money for a seat at the table.

“So far, seven hostesses have already hosted a dinner for us,” she said.

“Collectively they have raised R21,200 for Wings & Wishes.

“Thank you to SPAR for all the support and the vouchers.

“We need all the help we can get to ensure that children can still travel.

“Thank you to all our hostesses for being a hero to a child who only wishes to be healthy.”