Hostesses raise R21,200 for Wings & Wishes
Every year, the Wings & Wishes organisation funds more than 2,100 trips for a sick child and one accompanying adult to medical facilities outside their hometown.
That is three families travelling every day, 365 days a year.
As with many other NPOs, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a disastrous effect on Wings & Wishes.
Fundraising events had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 lockdown protocols.
Companies that sponsored a big portion of Wings & Wishes bus tickets had to cancel the agreements that were in place as they were hit hard during this time.
Wings & Wishes had to self-fund all the travel requests from the beginning of lockdown.
Before the pandemic, Wings & Wishes held an annual fundraiser in the form of a high tea.
Wings & Wishes manager Inge Human said they had to think out of the box for fundraising and they had come up with the idea of several smaller dinners where the host would receive a SPAR voucher to buy the food and each of their guests would donate money for a seat at the table.
“So far, seven hostesses have already hosted a dinner for us,” she said.
“Collectively they have raised R21,200 for Wings & Wishes.
“Thank you to SPAR for all the support and the vouchers.
“We need all the help we can get to ensure that children can still travel.
“Thank you to all our hostesses for being a hero to a child who only wishes to be healthy.”
Gqeberha businesswoman Mimi Rupp hosted her dinner on October 14 at the German Club in Lorraine.
The guests played a round of skittles and enjoyed the wonderful food on offer.
Mimi has been involved with Wings & Wishes for a while.
She was a mentor, through the BWA Mentoring Programme, to Inge Human. She supports the team where she can
Felicia Hendricks treated her friends to a masquerade dinner at her home in Kensington on October 19.
The women had a fun evening filled with good food and lots of laughter.
Felicia works in the paediatric ward at Dora Nginza Hospital and has first-hand experience of the vital role Wings & Wishes plays, ensuring children receive the expert medical care they deserve.
She is also a mercy angel for Wings & Wishes and sees the children off at the airport or bus station.
East London resident Kerry-Lyn Honey hosted a murder mystery dinner party on October 30.
Hartspace Art Studio also sponsored a Hartspace art voucher which was raffled during the evening.
The evening was a huge success.
Kerry-Lyn said that being able to positively contribute to an amazing initiative, while celebrating life with loved ones, was a blessing to her.
Glenda Thorne hosted a denim and white party at her sister’s home in Rowallan Park on November 4.
This was a special dinner as Glenda’s son, Greg, is battling cancer and Wings & Wishes transports him to Cape Town every four weeks for treatment.
Glenda said: “My son Gregory Thorne, 16, is one of the fortunate children whose lives have been touched by the generous hearts of the angels from Wings & Wishes.
“I too would like to make a difference in the lives of some boys or girls and their parents.”
HeraldLIVE
