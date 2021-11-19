Adele special hits small screen in SA

M-Net viewers are in for a treat on Monday, when multi-awarding winning singer-songwriter Adele’s first concert performance in more than four years is screened by the channel.

The record-breaking star’s two-hour special, which has set social media alight, was filmed at the stunning Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

It includes extraordinary performances of some of Adele’s biggest hits, as well as several never-before-heard songs from her upcoming, long-awaited fourth album, 30.

The album is her first new material in six years.

The prime-time special aired on the CBS network earlier this week.

In a collaboration with Sony Music and Sony Pictures, the multi-award-winning English musician also sits down with much-loved interviewer to the stars Oprah Winfrey.

The two women engage in a candid and energising conversation about Adele’s music, divorce, single motherhood and her complicated relationship with her late father.

Set in Winfrey’s scenic rose garden, Adele tells the talk-show queen about the struggles of reaching self-awareness after her split from her former husband, while juggling her business, making new music and being a mother.

“I felt like not doing it anymore. It made my feet hurt, walking through all that concrete,” Adele said.

The reclusive superstar’s first televised, wide-ranging conversation about her new album and life post-divorce, Adele: One Night Only is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions.

The English singer and songwriter is one of the biggest-selling music artists in history.

She has won multiple accolades, including 15 Grammy Awards, nine BRIT Awards, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

Her groundbreaking album, 21, is the biggest-selling album of the 21st Century.

On Friday, Adele will release 30 on Columbia Records.

Adele: One Night Only will premiere at 7.30pm on November 22 and will air again at 10am on November 24 and at 4pm on November 28.

