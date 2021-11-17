Cassper Nyovest responds to claims ‘The Braai Show with Cass’ ratings are plummeting

Rapper and TV presenter Cassper Nyovest is not fazed by claims his TV show's ratings are dwindling.

The rapper replied to a tweet asking how he felt about the dip in viewership by claiming there is talk of a rerun for the show.

"I'm not even going to explain anything, my dawg. You always have the answers in your tweet but fact is, I made big bank and my client is very happy with my service.

"Everywhere I go I meet fans who watch it religiously and are talks of a rerun," he said.