Makhi Fibi gets another nod from SA Hip-Hop Awards

Eastern Cape radio personality has huge following as producer and host of TruFM’s The Urban Exchange

By Zamandulo Malonde -

At first, hip-hop was a wave he rode to escape the social ills that marred the Motherwell township of his youth.



Fast forward several years and now, not only is Eastern Cape radio personality Makhi Fibi steering one of the province’s best hip-hop shows, but the 38-year-old has received another nod from the SA Hip-Hop Awards...