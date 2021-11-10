LEVELS! Makhadzi announces R120m deal to develop 'Kokovha' sportswear

After teasing the news for weeks, Limpopo musician Makhadzi announced on Tuesday that she's signed a life-changing multimillion-rand deal to create apparel, sneakers and accessories that represents everything she's about.

Taking to Instagram, Makhadzi credited the deal to “God's timing”.

“I am happy to announce that I have signed a R120m mega deal called Kokovha with Kicks Sportswear to develop and create amazing products that will reflect everything that I am and believe in.”

“When God's timing is right everything falls into place, blessings come together and dreams become a reality,” a happy and proud Makhadzi wrote.

Makhadzi entered into business with entrepreneur and founder of Kicks Sammy Mhaule.

According to the Kicks official website, “the brand Kicks® designs and produces proudly African, feel-good sportswear that offers a unique and competitive alternative to global sportswear brands”.

The Red Card hitmaker said she would share more details around the kind of products her fans can expect from her in the coming weeks.

Feeling defiant, the superstar went on to thank her record label and other stakeholders for their continued support as she expands her brand as a businesswoman.

Watch a reel with moments from her life changing deal below: