WATCH | Somizi gets unexpected love from a fan that left him ‘humbled’

Somizi Mhlongo was in Rustenburg on Sunday for his Eat Love Pray tour with medium and life coach Taz Singh when he received a kind gesture that blew him away.

Somizi puts together curated shows in which he travels around Mzansi and gives his fans a treat, delving into food, wellness and all things fun. As part of his event, Somizi also dabbles as a motivational speaker. This Sunday things were a little different when a fan took to the stage to honour him.

He took to his Instagram to share a video of how a fan got him in his feels when he admired the star for his resilience.

“This happened after I gave a motivational talk to my audience at my #eatlovepraywithsomizi Rustenburg leg of the tour this afternoon. This section is when I give the audience a chance to ask me questions or advice. This kind young gentleman decided to honour me. I was touched and moved and very humbled by the honour. Thank you so much.”