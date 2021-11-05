SNAPS | Former 'Idols SA' contestant Neliswa Mxakaza is expecting her first child
Neliswa Mxakaza is a bride and a mother to be, as she's revealed that she is pregnant with her first bundle of joy and is set to walk down the aisle.
The singer, who is popularly known for her stint on Idols SA season nine with her twin sister Aneliswa, has been sharing snaps of the many ways she's been dressing her baby bump, and fans have noticed the rock on her ring finger too.
Take a look at the snaps below:
Neliswa got engaged to her fiancé Sandile Makhubela on her birthday in November last year, and they've started growing their little family.
According to DRUM Magazine, the couple have known each other for six years, and are planning to have their white wedding within the next year.
Taking to Instagram on her birthday, Neliswa shared a gratitude post to Sandile for always being by her side.
“Thank you so much to this special person who sacrificed everything for me and our love. I'm so grateful to God for giving me you. I have a lot to say but I will stop here. Thank you for making my birthday day a special one. I love you. May God be the centre of everything,” she wrote.