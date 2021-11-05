Nelson Mandela Bay to get healthy dose of the blues

Dan Patlansky fans can expect a full-band show, for the first time years

Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



Internationally acclaimed SA blues artist Dan Patlansky returns to Gqeberha next week for his first full band show in seven years.



Though the musician dropped by for a solo show in the city last year, Bay audiences have missed the electric experience of a full band for years...