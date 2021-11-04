Unputdownable reads for your bedside table this November at Bargain Books
The Whistling — Rebecca Netley
This spine-chilling ghost story with a thrilling mystery at its heart is set on a wild island off the coast of Scotland.
Alone in the world, Elspeth Swansome takes up the position of a nanny on the island.
Her charge, Mary, is distracted and secretive, and has not uttered a word since the death of her twin, William, just days after their former nanny disappeared.
No-one can say what happened to William, just as no-one can explain the lullabies sung in empty corridors.
Nor the whistling that comes in the night...
Winter draws in, passage to the mainland becomes impossible and Elspeth finds herself trapped.
Never — Ken Follett
Visionary in scale, and the first contemporary novel in more than a decade from number one worldwide best-seller Ken Follett, Never imagines the unimaginable: the imminent threat of World War 3.
Expertly researched and set against a global stage, Never takes readers on a high-stakes journey from the heat of the Sahara Desert to the political arenas of North America, East Asia and beyond, and sees a world edging closer to an unprecedented global crisis.
More than a thriller, this immersive tour de force from a world-renowned author at the top of his game imagines a scenario we all hope never comes true, and one which will keep you transfixed until the final page.
The Wish — Nicolas Sparks
From the author of The Longest Ride and The Return comes a novel about the enduring legacy of first love, and the decisions that haunt us forever.
1996 was the year that changed everything for Maggie Dawes.
Sent away at 16 to live with an aunt she barely knew in Ocracoke, a remote village on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, she could think only of the friends and family she left behind — until she met Bryce Trickett, one of the few teenagers on the island.
Handsome, genuine and newly admitted to West Point, Bryce showed her how much there was to love about the wind-swept beach town — and introduced her to photography, a passion that would define the rest of her life.
By 2019, Maggie is a renowned travel photographer splitting her time between running a successful gallery in New York and photographing remote locations around the world.
But this year she is unexpectedly grounded over Christmas while struggling to come to terms with a sobering medical diagnosis.
Increasingly dependent on a young assistant, she finds herself becoming close to him.
Just as she once joined the freckles on her skin to mirror the constellations in the night sky, she must once again look for connections.
Over My Dead Body — Jeffrey Archer
This is an unputdownable story of murder, revenge and betrayal from the international number one best-selling author Jeffrey Archer.
The clock is ticking in this rollercoaster ride of a thriller.
In London, the Metropolitan police set up a new unsolved murders unit — a cold case squad — to catch the criminals nobody else can.
In Geneva, millionaire art collector Miles Faulkner — convicted of forgery and theft — was pronounced dead two months ago.
So why is his unscrupulous lawyer still representing a dead client?
On a luxury liner en route to New York, the battle for power at the heart of a wealthy dynasty is about to turn to murder.
And at the heart of all three investigations are detective chief inspector William Warwick, rising star of the Met, and ex-undercover operative Ross Hogan, brought in from the cold.
But can they catch the killers before it’s too late?
Judge’s List — John Grisham
Here’s some nonstop suspense from the Sunday Times best-selling author.
Investigator Lacy Stoltz follows the trail of a serial killer and closes in on a shocking suspect — a sitting judge.
In The Whistler, Lacy investigated a corrupt judge who was taking millions in bribes from a crime syndicate.
She put the criminals away, but only after being attacked and nearly killed.
Three years later, and approaching 40, she is tired of her work for the Florida board on judicial conduct and ready for a change.
Then she meets a mysterious woman who is so frightened she uses a number of aliases.
Jeri Crosby’s father was murdered 20 years earlier in a case that remains unsolved and that has grown stone cold.
HeraldLIVE
