Unputdownable reads for your bedside table this November at Bargain Books

The Whistling — Rebecca Netley

This spine-chilling ghost story with a thrilling mystery at its heart is set on a wild island off the coast of Scotland.

Alone in the world, Elspeth Swansome takes up the position of a nanny on the island.

Her charge, Mary, is distracted and secretive, and has not uttered a word since the death of her twin, William, just days after their former nanny disappeared.

No-one can say what happened to William, just as no-one can explain the lullabies sung in empty corridors.

Nor the whistling that comes in the night...

Winter draws in, passage to the mainland becomes impossible and Elspeth finds herself trapped.