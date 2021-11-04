Demi-Leigh Tebow and her hubby Tim have built their orphanage in Mzansi

Miss Universe 2017 Demi Leigh Tebow has not been in Mzansi in a minute and when she finally landed a few days ago she enjoyed a great tour around the Mother City.

The former Miss SA and her husband live in Florida in the US.

Demi Leigh's husband, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, took to Instagram to thank people who have supported him to make a dream a reality. He revealed with their followers what has been happening behind the scenes.

“While Demi’s been in SA, she had the chance to stop by a pretty special place — our home for abandoned babies that’s almost finished! So grateful for everyone who supported my birthday campaign to help build a home for these amazing children.