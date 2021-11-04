Demi-Leigh Tebow and her hubby Tim have built their orphanage in Mzansi
Miss Universe 2017 Demi Leigh Tebow has not been in Mzansi in a minute and when she finally landed a few days ago she enjoyed a great tour around the Mother City.
The former Miss SA and her husband live in Florida in the US.
Demi Leigh's husband, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, took to Instagram to thank people who have supported him to make a dream a reality. He revealed with their followers what has been happening behind the scenes.
“While Demi’s been in SA, she had the chance to stop by a pretty special place — our home for abandoned babies that’s almost finished! So grateful for everyone who supported my birthday campaign to help build a home for these amazing children.
The newlyweds are a match made in heaven as they share a common goal to uplift communities and those in need. They do a lot of charity work together through their Tim Tebow Foundation.
The couple exchanged their vows last year at Franschhoek. While in the country of her birth, the Miss Universe 2017 has taken her time to visit her family.
She posted that her heart is full and it appears she has missed the breathtaking views of Cape Town, because she seems taken once more by the beauty of the Mother City and surrounds.