Shimza won't budge on cheaper alcohol at his events — even after being dragged

Afro house tech DJ Shimza has apologised to the Kunye festival goer who had loads to say about her experience at the highly publicised event.

From the pricey hot booze, to lack of sitting arrangements and running out of ice, these are the nitty gritty accounts via one Twitter user @Forever_Fifi who was unimpressed by the service at the event leaving her feeling like she should've gone to Konka instead.

“Should have gone to Konka instead of Kunye yesterday, do these prices even make logical sense?! Then there wasn’t sufficient seating, they should have told us to bring camp chairs because we’re at Innes free cup 2010. It was either you sat on the grass or you stood. What a mess,” she tweeted.

Shimza has come under fire for his lukewarm response to the series of tweets. Some accusing him of poor planning because the event was not his first time.

Shimza replied to her tweet, saying he will do better next time.

“Sorry about your experience Fifi, in the background a lot was going on however that should never be at the expense of your experience, will do better next time and thank you once again for coming,” he tweeted.