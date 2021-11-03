Khanyi Mbau snap with bling on her finger sparks engagement rumours

Happiness Ever After star Khanyi Mbau has sparked engagement rumours after she took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her with bling on her ring finger.

Despite the drama that has emanated from her relationship with Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga — however entertaining it was — Khanyi's fans still hope to hear happy news of either a bun in the oven or a ring on her finger.

This was made clear over the weekend when fans ran with the speculation that Khanyi may be engaged after she posted a picture wearing a sparkling ring on her ring finger on her left hand.

Khanyi neither insinuated nor explicitly said or wrote anything related to getting married in the post. In fact, she was mocking the load-shedding situation in SA in her caption — as she has been since she left for Dubai for the second time.

The ring may very well have been just an accessory for her outfit in that particular picture but that didn't stop fans from filling her comment section with congratulatory messages on her “engagement” or asking her to confirm what the rock on her finger symbolises.

Here's the snap below: