'Enter Miss SA, then get your ring!' Tweeps react to Thato Mosehle's engagement news

Congratulatory messages are in order for Miss SA 2020 first runner-up Dr Thato Mosehle who has shared the happy news she is engaged.

The medical doctor and model has kept her love life on the hush, and the snap she shared of the engagement concealed the face of her beau. However, she's now someone's fiancée and is about to be officially off the market.

On her Instagram the Stilfontein-born beauty and Miss Supranational second runner-up, expressed her joy at the engagement that took place at Inanda Dam in KwaZulu-Natal.

“I’ve found the one whom my soul loves.”