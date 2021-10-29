JazziQ is taking legal action against Rea Gopane after 'defamatory claims'

JazziQ has broken his silence on the allegations made about him by podcaster Rea Gopane in a recent podcast. The amapiano star says he's taking legal action against the podcaster for the alleged defamatory remarks.

JazziQ posted an official statement from his legal team on Thursday slamming claims made by Rea alleging that the amapiano DJ had a hand in the death of Mpura and Killer Kau who died in an accident in August this year.

“The allegations are void of any form of truth and are harmful,” read the statement. “The facts around Mr Manyoni's conduct and whereabouts as explained by Mr Reatlegile Gopane are worrisomely inaccurate.”

The statement adds that they sent a letter of demand to Rea and the podcast to issue an apology and after no resort were escalating the matter through other “legal remedies available” to JazziQ.

Read the statement below: