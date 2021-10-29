Double treat for Lefa Mosea fans

Gqeberha saxophonist to record live version of debut album

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

Only a year since the release of his debut album, fans of Gqeberha saxophonist Lefa Mosea are in for a treat as the musician is set to record a live version of the offering.



Mosea released his album, Double Standards, (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/lifestyle/2020-10-23-lefa-mosea-to-release-first-album/) in November 2020 and will record a live version at the Athenaeum in Central on November 6. ..