Leisure

Double treat for Lefa Mosea fans

Gqeberha saxophonist to record live version of debut album

Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 29 October 2021

Only a year since the release of his debut album, fans of Gqeberha saxophonist Lefa Mosea are in for a treat as the musician is set to record a live version of the offering. 

Mosea released his album, Double Standards, (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/lifestyle/2020-10-23-lefa-mosea-to-release-first-album/) in November 2020 and will record a live version at the Athenaeum in Central on November 6. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Parties discuss plans to improve service delivery in Nelson Mandela Bay
‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students

Most Read