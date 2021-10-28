SNAPS | Inside Moshe Ndiki and the birls’ island vacation in Zanzibar

As “year end fatigue” creeps up on most people, media personality Moshe Ndiki and his besties have taken time out to live their best lives in Zanzibar.

Coining the hashtag “DeMoMacation”, Moshe and his besties Jack and Debbie have been serving friendship goals since they landed on the picturesque island.

From wearing matching satin PJs to rocking the cutest beachwear, the trio has been serving content.

Check out some snaps below: