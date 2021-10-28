Meshack Mavuso draws similarities between Shaka & Misuzulu in play

Renowned actor and director Meshack Mavuso-Magabane is directing his third project, one of his biggest.

The musical dance spectacular Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound is an ode to the late playwright Bongani Linda. It takes a look at the decolonised version of the story of the great king and warrior Shaka kaSenzangakhona, also known as Shaka Zulu.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Meshack said the play zooms in on the side of Shaka that showed his strength and humanity as a king and the curse Shaka made on his death bed that “no-one will rule the land. It will be ruled by the swallows.”

The musical is a call for the healing to take place in the land.

“We called it the gaping wound because we need to close that wound that was opened by our forefathers. We need to go apologise for their sins. It's a call to all the religious and traditional leaders and the kings as well as political leaders to go to Shaka’s grave to go and apologise. Maybe this land will be a better land, because right now we are not ruling the land.”