It's all love again! King Monada and Makhadzi squash their beef

Limpopo born stars King Monada and Makhadzi have let bygones be bygones and have swept their dispute under the carpet.

While fans were still convinced that the two artists were not on good terms, King Monada took to Twitter on Wednesday setting the record straight on their relationship.

“I and Makhadzi would like to tell you guys that we are very much incridiciousgalamont and valgalnarable [sic]. Thanks for the love and support ... we love you,” he wrote.

Makhadzi responded with heart emojis to Monada's tweet, which left the pair's fans elated.