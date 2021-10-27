Lasizwe ‘heartbroken’ after family business is looted

YouTuber and actor Lasizwe Dambuza’s family has felt the brunt of crime in Mzansi after their family business was looted.

A petrol station belonging to Lasizwe's late father was reportedly looted over the weekend, with people getting their hands on a fridge and a flat screen TV set.

Lasizwe was heartbroken over the incident and shared a tweet speaking about the looting.

"I'm so broken," he wrote, alongside a broken-hearted emoji.

While many showed their sympathy for the star, others slammed him for "not manning" his father's garage which was his legacy. Others thought the establishment had closed.

Reached for comment, Lasizwe said it was a private matter he was not comfortable discussing.