‘I’ve resorted to auditioning bald’ — Altovise Lawrence on living with alopecia areata

Eyebrow shapes and wig dilemmas have been some of Altovise Lawrence’s heart-wrenching experiences as a woman living with an autoimmune disorder called alopecia, which causes hair loss.

In a recent interview on Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja, the actress revealed she cuts her hair every two to three days to mask the patches that show when she grows her hair.

She said her biggest issue has been being comfortable with her condition in the entertainment industry.

As an actress, Altovise said using her face to communicate was a struggle because she did not have eyelashes and she felt sabotaged by make-up artists who would shape them differently every time she was on set.

Altovise said while finding the right wig for an audition was another hurdle she had to overcome, she had started going to auditions with a bald head so casting directors could judge her for her talent and not her looks.

"I've resorted to auditioning bald. You'll make up the character. It has [worked for me] because I've put it as a disclaimer. Even before I walk into the audition room you know I have alopecia and if you stress me about it, then it's fine."