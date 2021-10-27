Here’s why DJ Zinhle probs won’t be on Lasizwe’s spicy YouTube show any time soon

DJ Zinhle's fans have constantly wondered about the dynamics of her love life, motherhood journey, co-parenting with rapper AKA and celebrity friendships.

They will be hoping her reality show Unexpected on BET will dish the tea.

“I’ve never wanted to do a reality TV show. However, this time around, I wanted my pregnancy to be different, and I wanted to enjoy it with those who I love closely but still have the opportunity to share the experience with my fans later. It gives everyone a closer look into who I am, as a businesswoman, mom and public figure, which I think my fans are going to appreciate,” DJ Zinhle said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

Speaking of her venture into reality TV in a recent interview on DStv's #OhSnack, she said it was important for her to control the narrative around her brand after many years in the limelight.

"Everything that has happened has made me realise I've been quite controversial for the past few years, unintentionally most times. I'm finally in a space where I feel like I'm in control with what is happening with my brand and with the messaging that goes around with what I do," she said.