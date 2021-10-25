Warrant of arrest issued for Zahara for failure to appear in court

It seems Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana could be facing some jail time due to lagging on tax payments.

Sunday World reported that a warrant for the Loliwe hitmaker's arrest had been issued on Friday by the Johannesburg commercial crimes court in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court after she failed to appear for not submitting her personal tax returns.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed the news with the paper, adding that the matter was held over until Wednesday, October 27.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Zahara for comment, however, she had not responded by the time this article was published.