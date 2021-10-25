Cassper Nyovest calls out Costa Titch for performing amapiano

Cassper Nyovest came out guns blazing on Twitter on Sunday after watching rapper Costa Titch perform an amapiano song on stage in Cape Town.

Earlier this year, Costa Titch made a comment about local hip-hop artists uniting to revive the genre amid the controversial debate that it is struggling due to the trend of the amapiano genre.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted a video of the rapper performing an amapiano song, saying he should have rather never made those comments.

“This broer said he is saving SA hip-hop mos. I find him performing a new piano song in Cape Town here. Hahaha, le tla bolaiwa ke tlala Boyz! [you'll starve to death] Just shut up and make music! Skatlao phapa! [don't be forward] Hahaha ke shule!” he wrote.

“Hahaha Piano e nale mas*pa![is the sh*t] You can't fight it! You actually shouldn't have to fight it 'cause piano is ours! We are South African! All we should be doing is supporting and pushing it forward!”