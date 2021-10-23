‘I’m a living example to the youth’: Noxolo Grootboom honoured by Rhodes University doctorate
“Today I feel like I am a living example to the youth.”
These are the words of veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom after being bestowed with an honorary doctorate at Rhodes University.
Noxolo, who read her last news bulletin on March 30 to a whopping 3.8-million viewers, was honoured for her significant promotion of national pride and culture through her journalistic career over 37 years.
“I feel speechless. I am out of words to thank Rhodes University for the honour bestowed on me. Each event in my life is a life lesson that cannot be explained,” said Noxolo.
“I had minimal opportunities to further my studies and it seemed as if my dreams about my future were perishing. Today, Rhodes University teaches me hope is always ignited when it seems as though your dreams are perishing. When that hope is ignited, it leads you to a new dream. Today I feel like I am a living example to the youth.”
Noxolo also expressed her sincere gratitude to isiXhosa, saying: “I would have failed if I did not express my sincere gratitude to my home language. I am being honoured because of isiXhosa.”
Noxolo became a household name as a news presenter who made an art of presenting the news in isiXhosa.
Hours before her final show, she told TshisaLIVE she was honoured to have had such a long and rich career.
“From a quiet exit to this, so you can imagine how I feel. I told them I don’t even want a farewell party. I am trending but I’m not even on social media,” she said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa moved his national address, originally scheduled for 7pm, to 7.30pm on the night of Noxolo’s final bulletin to allow SABC viewers to watch the veteran presenter.