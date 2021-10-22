RISA launches’s SA’s official music charts

SA now has an official music chart, whose focus is on singles released by SA artists thanks to RISA.

The newly founded, The Official South African Music Charts (TOSAC), celebrates the popularity and success of music enjoyed from diverse artist across the country.

The charts are a first in SA, both in scale and magnitude. They are compiled by global music technology leaders BMAT Music Innovators.

TOSAC kicked off with a focus on ‘singles’ in the digital music streaming space.

The top five songs that are enjoying the title of the most streamed songs in the country, at the moment are:

1.Abalele- Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa

2.Bopha — Melo & Sleazy, Felo Le Tee ft. DJ Maphorisa, Madumane & Youngstunna

3.Mmapula- Busta 929 ft. Mzu M

4.Osama -Zakes Bantwini & Kasango

5.Izolo -Tyler ICU & DJ Maphorisa ft. Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca