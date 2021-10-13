Bonang Matheba's fans rally behind her as 'fight' with CSA Global kicks off
Bonang Matheba left the TL chaotic on Tuesday after she announced that she's about to enter the battlefield with her former management company, CSA Global.
Bonang's big announcement was her departure from the management company that she has been affiliated to for years. In her statement, the media personality alleged that she was leaving because of possible criminal misconduct.
The company a issued their own statement to TshisaLIVE moments later, saying that they were ready to prove that Bonang's allegations “have no merit” in court.
Having left the TL hyped up the day before she shared the statement, tweeps had their reminders ready and tuned in on time for Bonang's Twitter Space.
The space had 15k listeners after 10 minutes and eventually crashed before B could finish her announcement.
Bonang's space for those who missed it. pic.twitter.com/ELVAFPlZPC— MaNkosi👑 (@ms_kasidiva) October 12, 2021
Bonang topped the Twitter trends list after the less than 60 seconds announcement as tweeps shared their opinions on her situation and reacted to the chaos her announcement left the TL in.
While Bonang's fans and other industry peers have to wait for the matter to play out in court, they have already pledged their allegiance to Bonang.
Other tweeps were left shook by Bonang's star power which was evident in the number of people she pulled for her Twitter space.
Here are some of the reactions:
I saw KFC in Bonang’s space. Caba iindaba zi Finger licking good.😭— Pamela Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga) October 12, 2021
Couldn’t the account manager use her account bathong😭
How can the space not crash when bo jacaranda fm where there.— Sifiso👓💫 (@sw_sifiso) October 12, 2021
Bathanda izindaba
The space after seeing the number of people on Bonang space👇 pic.twitter.com/k8V7470Ga2— Mpho Wa Le-Pirates🇮🇹 (@MphoWaLePirates) October 12, 2021
Does Bonang know that we cancelled lunch dates with our boyfriends because we have a date with her at 1 PM?— Keith Mqoqindlela Ndlovu (@keithmndlovu) October 12, 2021
Bonang is very Influential 🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/fTY3FegyOV— uBhut Lullo (@lullo_malote) October 12, 2021
😂😂😂😂 bonang has over 13k people on her space to speak for 2minutes and close the space 😂😂😂 she's a goat for that #bonang pic.twitter.com/iUmKngikug— miss kay (@KagisoMichell1) October 12, 2021