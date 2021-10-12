WATCH | 'Jerusalema' singer Nomcebo gets honoured by the city of Miami

Singer Nomcebo Zikode recently revealed that she got honoured by the city of Miami.

The elated Jerusalema singer took to Instagram on Monday sharing a broadcasted interview by American TV channel Americateve, showcasing her being handed with the keys to the city.

“Commissioner Wardson and Joe Carollo honoured me on my first visit to America, to the state of Florida and to the City of Miami. I was then declared as a distinguished visitor and presented with the keys to the city,” she wrote, announcing the news to her fans.

Nomcebo went on to express her gratitude speaking of her humble beginnings.

“I am so grateful to receive such a prestigious welcome from the city and to see how proud they are of an artist who comes all the way from KZN, SA and sings in isiZulu.”