'All my tears run dry' — AKA releases song for his late fiancée Anele Tembe

Rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has honoured his late fiancée Anele Tembe in his latest single Tears Run Dry for her birthday. Anele would have turned 22 on Monday, October 11.

In the song the rapper speaks of the plans they had together and how he is struggling to cope with her death.

Anele was engaged to AKA when she died on April 11 2021, after allegedly falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

Speaking of his upcoming projects during an interview with DJ Ankletap on YFM’s breakfast show Y Mornings, AKA said that he wanted to pay homage to Anele by releasing a song dedicated to her on her birthday.

“I'm thinking of releasing it during Anele’s birthday,” he said at the time.

Some of the lyrics go:

“First thing on my mind/When I wake up.

I cannot feel sunshine with you not waking up by my side.

Nothing else can replace us.

Try to break down and cry, but all my tears run dry.”