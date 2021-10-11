‘The M in Lebo M is for marriage’ — Mzansi reacts to reports that Lebo M is set to tie the knot again!

Earlier this year, the musician called it quits with his on-again, off-again partner Angela Ngani-Casara after a third attempt.

The couple’s latest attempt to rekindle their romance and family was documented on Showmax in the 10-part reality show Lebo M — Coming Home.

Lebo M and Angela announced in a joint statement that they have decided to go their separate ways — again.

“We had hoped the third attempt would have been the final one in both our lives.”

“We have tried hard and we are proud of our efforts. Regrettably we simply did not connect,” read their statement.

Lebo M married Angela in 2008 before they split in 2013. He later married her again and they divorced again in 2017. He has also been married to two other women — Vivica Gibson and Nandi Ndlovu. Lebo M has also been engaged to Zoe Mthiyane and Mel Ntsala.

Here are some of the reactions tweeps shared: