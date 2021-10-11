Nelson Mandela Bay theatre complex goes ‘Beyond the Stage’

First phase of multimillion-rand TV-linked project to include comedy, poetry and a schools’ programme

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



A new partnership between MpumaKapa TV and the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex is set to see Bay theatre creators reach a wider audience as they transition from the stage to the small screen.



Theatre productions created and staged by Bay artists are set to air on MpumaKapa TV on DStv’s channel 260 every Thursday from October until February 2022, excluding November. ..