Nelson Mandela Bay saxophonist rocks the boat at Plett arts fest

By Naziziphiwo Buso -

A Gqeberha saxophonist is living up to the Plettenberg Bay Arts Festival tagline of “expect the unexpected”, playing cool tunes for festivalgoers as they marvel at the town’s renowned whale sightings.



Marcellus Welman, who goes by the name “Jazzy on Sax”, has partnered with Plett business Adventure with the Ocean Blue to give those in attendance at the 10-day festival a musical experience with a difference...