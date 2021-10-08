Robert Marawa on maintaining 'mutual respect' with Pearl Thusi after their split

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa recently spoke of his relationship with actress and media personality Pearl Thusi after they split in 2017.

In an interview with Podcast and Chill, Robert recalled Pearl Thusi speaking of their break-up on Mac G's show and said they had recently engaged in a conversation as they are still on good terms.

“The relationship came to and end, she's right. There's always been mutual respect. Actually we communicated just the other day,” he said.

The former Metro FM personality alluded that he had committed a lot more of his time to his career than he did to relationships, but said he liked that about Pearl.

“With Pearl there was respect all round. She also got the gig of Quantico when she was in New York, which was a positive thing, because I always knew that the one thing that's driven her career is to one day hold a statue ... an Oscar or whatever.”

Watch the interview below: