Maps Maponyane defends Boity after Ifani makes 'distasteful' joke at her expense

Media personality and entrepreneur Maps Maponyane has lambasted rapper Ifani for his insensitive joke about his friend Boity Thulo and the assault drama that landed her on the Twitter trends list on Friday.

The Bakae rapper and former Metro FM personality Bujy Bikwa got into a “fight” last week Thursday, at a hotel in Waterfall, Midrand. It was described by City Press as a brawl.

Boity open an assault case against Bujy that resulted in him spending time in police custody until he was released on R2000 bail earlier this week.

After leaked footage and audio from the fight, and public statements from Boity and Bujy about the matter that is now before the courts, the pair landed on the Twitter trends lists as SA discussed the assault drama.

This was when rapper Ifani seized the opportunity to tweet a “joke” about Boity, which many of Boity's friends and supporters found distasteful and ill-timed.

“If God gave me a chance to hit Boity I wouldn't use a bottle,” Ifani wrote on Twitter.