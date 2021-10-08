Donald warns upcoming artists of being disrespectful before their prime

Award-winning singer Donald has told budding artists to remember they won't be at the top alone, pleading with watch how they act.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer shared a word of advice to upcoming artists.

“Dear young artist, you're not going to be referred to as the kids/youth forever, you will get older one day too. Stop disrespecting the ones who came before you. Honour them, you have no idea how important that is for your own career and future. Trust me.” he wrote.