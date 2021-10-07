Halala! Nadia Nakai celebrates 'Naaa Mean' going gold

Nadia has had a successful career operating under the Family Tree record label and now that she is independent, she is set to go to even greater heights.

Speaking to Slikour about her exit from the record label in an interview, Nakai said she wanted to grow more in the entertainment industry and felt the need to do it independently.

“I am no longer with The Tree. I am working on my own record label. I need to be able to stand on my own. Funny enough, I was scared to tell Cass. After I told him, I could feel he was a bit sad, but we are good.

“I will always hold Cass in the highest regard and respect because he’s been very instrumental in my career and life,” she said.