Reason responds to ‘Amapiano Hip-Hop Cypher’ backlash

Reason, aka Sizwe Alakine, does not want to be crucified for anything other than the quality of his bars.

Reacting to a comment made by a fan who scolded him for participating in MTV Base’s Amapiano Hip-Hop Cypher, Reason said he had always been a a part of cyphers and would not stop.

“I didn’t know it would be called that. But I also don’t understand why you would want to crucify me for it being called that. I’m not MTV Base. I did what I’ve always done, which is to rap on their cyphers. Don’t involve me in anything else but the quality of rap,” he wrote.