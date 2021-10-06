'I regret that it had to get to all that' - Stogie T breaks his silence on Nota brawl

Tumi “Stogie T” Molekane has lifted the lid on what transpired between him and Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi after a video of him getting into a heated brawl at Level Three Venue in Sandton went viral on Sunday.

Sharing his version of events in an official statement on Instagram on Monday, Stogie T claimed that Nota had been aiming to damage his reputation by making false claims about him and his family.

“Nota Baloyi has made a name for himself by slandering various creatives in the arts and culture space, with the particular vitriol reserved for me, read the statement.

Stogie T said he felt provoked when Nota allegedly approached him at an event, which is what allegedly had led to their scuffle, but added that he regretted it getting out of hand.

“Yesterday at an event touted as bringing hip hop together for the love of the culture, I was minding my own business when Nota encroached my section. I interpreted this as a provocation and gestured for him to leave and an unfortunate fracas ensued.

“I regret that it had to get to all that and I would like to extend my deepest apologies to my wife, my family, my church, and the hip-hop community.”