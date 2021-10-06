Leisure

Cassper Nyovest recounts brawl with AKA: 'I don't regret the day I walked away after being slapped'

By Joy Mphande - 06 October 2021
Cassper Nyovest says he wants to settle all his fights in the ring.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest says he's not one to engage in violence outside the ring and his nightclub saga with nemesis AKA in 2015 was an example of that.

Weighing in on Nota and Stogie T's recent brawl, the rapper said he felt he made the right choice not to fight back after AKA allegedly slapped him.

“I don't regret that day I walked away after being slapped the cheap shot way. It was the wise thing to do. I was a joke that day. I protected my brand and kept it clean. Everything worked out for me. Look at my life, dawg! I'm rich AF! Who's laughing now?” he wrote.

Though AKA has since refuted the claims, saying he does not condone violence in now deleted Twitter posts, Cassper remained adamant about his version of events. 

Meanwhile, Cass has finally found a worthy opponent to get into the ring with him in his celebrity boxing match initiative.

 “I got a match on my table right now. If they bump the cheese up right we might get to entertain people soon. Get this thing started. Plus I need to get back in the gym. This should be fun.” he wrote. 

Rapper Khuli Chana, like many of us, was keen to find out who Cass could be fighting and encouraged him to spill the tea.

While the celebrity boxing match with Prince Kaybee and AKA has been called off, he said he still hopes to one day iron out his issues with the pair in the ring.

“Maybe one day. Lemme start with this one fight, there's no beef between us but he a big guy.” he wrote. 

Taking to the comments section, fans predicted who his opponent could be, with Big Zulu, Naak Musiq and Siv Ngesi among the names mentioned. 

