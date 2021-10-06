Cassper Nyovest recounts brawl with AKA: 'I don't regret the day I walked away after being slapped'

Cassper Nyovest says he's not one to engage in violence outside the ring and his nightclub saga with nemesis AKA in 2015 was an example of that.

Weighing in on Nota and Stogie T's recent brawl, the rapper said he felt he made the right choice not to fight back after AKA allegedly slapped him.

“I don't regret that day I walked away after being slapped the cheap shot way. It was the wise thing to do. I was a joke that day. I protected my brand and kept it clean. Everything worked out for me. Look at my life, dawg! I'm rich AF! Who's laughing now?” he wrote.