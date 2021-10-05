‘Even Shimza can’t spin these turntables’: inside Mmusi Maimane and Shimza’s fiery Twar

Leisure

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
05 October 2021
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane and DJ Shimza had social media in meltdown mode on Tuesday following a fiery squabble between the pair.  

The heated exchange started after Shimza weighed in on government head of digital communications Athi Geleba’s comments about a controversial sports field in the Eastern Cape reportedly costing R15m. 

The ANC-run Enoch Mgijima local municipality opened the sports field in Lesseyton, northwest of Komani, formerly known as Queenstown, on Monday. 

The opening of the field comes a month before the local government elections. 

Many on social media, including EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and Maimane, were suspicious about the costs of the facility.

Responding to Shivambu’s statement, Geleba listed some of the things that added to the R15m cost.

However, Shimza’s reaction caught the eye of Maimane. 

“Even Shimza can’t spin these turntables,” said Maimane. 

“This one, aikhona (no way). I’m seeing a lot of engineers and people who work in construction saying it’s actually possible but people must account for clarity,” Shimza responded. 

The light exchange quickly took a left after Shimza questioned Maimane’s experience in construction.

Shimza’s bae Geleba also caught some smoke after Maimane told the DJ to buy her flowers and ask for a tender deal.

The DJ has previously denied his relationship with Geleba led to him scoring contracts with the government.

Shimza’s alleged controversial dealing with the tourism department, under former minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, was also thrust into the spotlight. 

Earlier this year, Kubayi-Ngubane spent R150,000 on a cook-off with TV personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. 

The cook-off, which was meant to promote township tourism, took place at Shimza’s restaurant, The Hang Awt in Thembisa. 

TshisaLIVE previously reported Shimza denied receiving a tender to host the cook-off.

