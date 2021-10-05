‘Even Shimza can’t spin these turntables’: inside Mmusi Maimane and Shimza’s fiery Twar
One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane and DJ Shimza had social media in meltdown mode on Tuesday following a fiery squabble between the pair.
The heated exchange started after Shimza weighed in on government head of digital communications Athi Geleba’s comments about a controversial sports field in the Eastern Cape reportedly costing R15m.
The ANC-run Enoch Mgijima local municipality opened the sports field in Lesseyton, northwest of Komani, formerly known as Queenstown, on Monday.
The opening of the field comes a month before the local government elections.
Many on social media, including EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and Maimane, were suspicious about the costs of the facility.
Responding to Shivambu’s statement, Geleba listed some of the things that added to the R15m cost.
However, Shimza’s reaction caught the eye of Maimane.
“Even Shimza can’t spin these turntables,” said Maimane.
“This one, aikhona (no way). I’m seeing a lot of engineers and people who work in construction saying it’s actually possible but people must account for clarity,” Shimza responded.
This one aikhona, I’m seeing a lot of engineers and people who work in construction saying it’s actually possible but people must account for clarity.— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) October 5, 2021
The light exchange quickly took a left after Shimza questioned Maimane’s experience in construction.
Wena o mafundani Mos🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾, rona re di matriculants that can also see that this one is not it. The same way I agree with you, We also can’t discredit engineers and people who work in the field who are saying otherwise, politics aside— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) October 5, 2021
Shimza’s bae Geleba also caught some smoke after Maimane told the DJ to buy her flowers and ask for a tender deal.
The DJ has previously denied his relationship with Geleba led to him scoring contracts with the government.
I have 6 successful businesses that I can never be fired from… 😊— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) October 5, 2021
With a beautiful BLACK female because I don’t aspire to whiteness 😊😊😊— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) October 5, 2021
It’s time for you to collect your property. You honestly could have stayed out of this chat.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 5, 2021
There is no defense for the looting of public funds and the bottom line is that the “stadium” did not cost R15 million. pic.twitter.com/AYVnjquwMe
Shimza’s alleged controversial dealing with the tourism department, under former minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, was also thrust into the spotlight.
Earlier this year, Kubayi-Ngubane spent R150,000 on a cook-off with TV personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung.
The cook-off, which was meant to promote township tourism, took place at Shimza’s restaurant, The Hang Awt in Thembisa.
TshisaLIVE previously reported Shimza denied receiving a tender to host the cook-off.
This government event was hosted at your restaurant.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 5, 2021
How did the department of tourism choose your establishment? Did you submit a tender? pic.twitter.com/6XVxOF4uHm
You wana go back there like this was not dealt with, this was not a tender! Department asked for a venue and the venue took the booking, the way they do with everyone. If u have additional questions, ask the department. Should I also still question your exit from your ex bosses?— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) October 5, 2021
