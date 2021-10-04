US rapper TI's son Domani Harris gives Nasty C a shout-out on '85 South Show'

Nasty C has received yet another international nod, and this time it's from one of his favourite comedy podcasts called 85 South Show.

While making mention of some great rappers in the hip hop space during an interview with DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean, Domani Harris, son of revered rapper T.I., gave a shout-out to Nasty C.

“Nasty C ... do yol know Nasty C? He's a dope artist, he's from Africa. Young dope artist ... Shoutout to Nasty C,” he said.

Taking to his Twitter timeline, Nasty C reacted to their comment, writing: “Yooooo! I'm such a fan of this show! S/O my boi @Domani ! Love bro,” he wrote.