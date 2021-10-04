SA stands with Makhadzi after trolls attack her for her ‘dark inner thighs’
“I humble myself politely to ask everyone to stop humiliating me ... I don't have energy to block you,” said a heartbroken Makhadzi.
Limpopo hitmaker Makhadzi left many of her fans heartbroken when she released a statement to apologise after a troll body shamed her.
This comes after an event photographer shared photos of the Makhadzi performing on stage at the weekend that show her dark inner thighs. The picture became ammunition for a troll who used it to body shame Makhadzi, saying the darkness of her inner thighs implied that she “doesn't bath”.
Makhadzi's fans came to her defence, slamming the troll. However, upon seeing the viral pictures, Makhadzi apologised to her fans, and essentially her bullies, when she said she was “sorry” her dark thighs offended them and that the pictures shouldn't have been shared.
“I would like to apologise to all my fans if you really disappointed about these pictures. There were a lot of beautiful pictures that a cameraman was gonna post, but he chose to post this to promote his brand, but forgetting the damage he is doing to my soul ... I know I am strong and all this will pass ... Unfortunately, I cannot change my inner part ... I am like this and I am proud,” she wrote on her Facebook page.
This is not the first time the Matorokisi singer has been bullied for her looks or her body - in addition to having written a song about it, she's addressed it many times. This time she added that she was pleading with trolls to leave her alone, because while she was strong enough to take their abuse, her family wasn't.
“Yes I am strong but my family and friends they are not strong as I am. Seeing them crying about edited pictures really breaks me and affects me badly.
“I would like to ask everyone who reacted with this picture and edited pictures that you are planting something that can affect me badly. I humble myself politely to ask everyone to stop humiliating me. I don't have energy to block you. I love you all.”
Makhadzi's post got more than 100,000 reactions and comments from fans who assured her that she has nothing to be embarrassed about.
Fans of the Limpopo hitmaker stood by Makhadzi and shared kind words of encouragement.
On Twitter, the Red Card singer topped the trends list as SA rallied behind her.
Celebrities such as Pearl Modiadie and Ntsiki Mazwai lambasted trolls who came for Makhadzi.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
A melanated Queen with some black bits.— 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) October 4, 2021
Lots of women have dark inner thighs and there's nothing disgusting about it, Stop bullying Makhadzi,— Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) October 3, 2021
Are you really making someone's inner thighs a topic???? Really???— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) October 4, 2021
The fact that Makhadzi had to apologize for her dark inner thighs really broke me.💔#Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/sNpyJ5Wsb2— Papa Rethabile Le Lethabo ♥ (@mphomokola) October 4, 2021
The fact that @MakhadziSA felt the need to apologize for her skin really broke my heart. 💔 That is normal and shouldn't change the way you ,look at someone...🥺it's sad ey. Be strong queen ❤you have come thus far, you are loved and appreciated. 🥺❤❤❤ #makhadzi pic.twitter.com/DZijv9FNFc— Deekay Takane (@TakaneDeekay) October 3, 2021
Makhadzi we love 😍 they way you are, your skin is beautiful, your body is beautiful, your personality is beautiful, don't apologize for your skin ❤️🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽Black is beautiful ❤️ keep on shining Daughter of the Soil 🇿🇦 ❤️ We Love 😍 You #Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/nn0Efl8gqU— The-General (@SihleGeneral10) October 4, 2021
It's the thunder thigh magic baby. And yazini, it's fine it's okay. We are thick thighed to perfection, friction is common, and so the darkening too— ❤Lee-Lady Love❤ (@nipho_ndiyema) October 4, 2021
I don't understand why would women bully each other mos most women have darker inner thighs , including me. I don't see any problem with Makhadzi's picture and darker inner thighs doesn't mean we don't use "the combo and water"🙄🤷♀️ nxa
Makhadzi is an African Queen pic.twitter.com/WYxghEdKrA