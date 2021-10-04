Rachel Kolisi thanks God Siya wasn’t seriously injured on the field

Businesswoman and wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, has opened up about the not-so-glamorous side of being married to a sportsman, who could get seriously injured while doing something they love.

After watching a moment that left her feeling helpless during Siya's latest game, Rachel took to her Instagram to express the feelings she and many other wives and children of rugby players feel every time their loved one “leaves everything” on the field.

She shared what goes through her mind each time she watches Siya have a tough moment or a hard, life-threatening moment during a match.

“I don’t ever wish moments like this on anyone. When you see them go down like that, it’s so hard to put into words what it feels like, but scary and helpless are probably a good place to start.

“Especially when your kids are very aware of what’s going on too. I’ve sat next to many others who have experienced those same moments, some were fine, some had lengthy injuries and others never played the game again,” Rachel explained.

Rachel took the opportunity to praise God that Siya managed to walked off the field. She also reminded her champion's fans that sportsmen and women put their bodies on the line for the sake of the game and that that shouldn't be taken for granted.

“I think we often forget these men and women put their bodies on the line for this game and things can change in a moment. I celebrate and thank Jesus every time Siya walks off the field safely, today a little more. Finally, it's home time!” she wrote.