Nina Hastie is excited to join the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival line up
The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) and Radisson Red are bringing back the laughs and good times this October with a mini comedy festival aptly titled Covid Relief, and comedian Nina Hastie is one of the comedians in the star-studded line up.
The festival is brought to comedy lovers in association with the department of arts and culture. It is set to deliver some desperately needed laughs over three hilariously jam-packed days during this pandemic year.
Chatting to TshisaLIVE, Nina expressed her excitement about being part of the line up.
“I am so honoured to be part of the JICF line up. It is the country's best and what an honour. When I was a young comic I couldn’t wait to be included in the heavyweights and here I am. It’s remarkable,” she said.
Like all artists in SA, Nina was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns that followed. However, she said cognitive behavioural therapy came to her aid.
“I attend cognitive behavioural therapy and have been for about three years. When this pandemic hit I already had so much resilience and routine built into my life which helped me adapt to a crazy environment because I’ve been through so much already and overcome so much.”
Taking walks in the park and her friends can be credited for how she's managed to keep her sanity during what many have described as a crazy and difficult time.
“I’ve kept my spirits up by in the first slot going for walks. There is a park close to my house and it was nice to breathe fresh air. I make exercise a priority. Over the years I’ve kept my circle of friends to people who add so much value and are a wonderful emotional support structure for me and them. ”
“Luckily most of them are comedians as well so we make jokes and 30% more oxygen gets released into your heart when you laugh so that’s literally keeping my spirits and my oxygen up,” she said.
The line-up includes Jason Goliath, Sifiso Nene, David Kau, Celeste Ntuli, Ndumiso Lindi, Joey Rasdien, Mpho Popps, Nina Hastie, Robby Collins, Lindy Johnson, Tsitsi Chiumya, Alfred Adriaan, Siya Seya, Tats Nkonzo, Loyiso Madinga, Lihle Msimang and more.
Covid Relief will be a premium comedy experience featuring eight entertaining shows at the new Radisson RED in Rosebank.