LOL! Busiswa responds to Makhadzi's comment that she'd 'beat' her in a fight

Busiswa has responded to Makhadzi's claims that she would emerge as the winner if the two musicians were ever paired up in a celebrity boxing match.

In the latest episode of SABC1's The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest, Makhadzi was asked which celebrity she could go head-to-head with and she mentioned Busiswa.

“The first person I feel like I could really beat up is Busiswa. I would beat her up,” she said.

Reacting to her comment, Busiswa wrote: “Singene sisithi Dance Off, Sithi Punch-Punch, Sithi Verzuz- (hit for hit) ekugqibeleni (in the end) Ibeyi public holiday ngalomini.”

No doubt she thinks it would be iconic entertainment.