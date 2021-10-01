Chester Missing pulls into town with latest show ‘RamaPuppet!’

Conrad Koch's comedic creation aims to be funnier than the ‘clowns’ running SA politics

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



It’s election season in SA, and, while for many it’s a time to make most important decisions at the ballots, for comedians like notorious puppet Chester Missing, this time means they have serious competition.



As the puppet and his master, Conrad Koch, head to the Bay for a two-night show, one of Chester’s bigger aims is to be funnier than the “clowns” that politicians are, especially when it’s time to sway voters...