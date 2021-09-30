WATCH | No more mumbling! Zakes Bantwini drops the lyrics to 'Osama'

After making fans wait for a while, musician Zakes Bantwini has finally saved them from the “embarrassment” of mumbling through his latest hit track Osama by creating a lyrics music video.

Osama caused a stir on the internet after Zakes' live performance at Kunye last week went viral. The song trended for several days on Twitter and people applauded the musician for what some dubbed the “anthem of the year”.

In the video Zakes revealed that the word Osama means “lion” and that the song uses the word in the context of what a lion symbolises for most Africans.

“In Africa, lions symbolise protection, wisdom and power.”

Zakes also answered the question of translating, saying the lyrics are not one particular language, but instead can be explained as glossolalia, aka “speaking in tongues”.

Glossolalia is defined as the phenomenon of (apparently) speaking in an unknown language, especially in religious worship.

Sing along with the lyrics below: