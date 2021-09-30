Moozlie chats about her friendship with DJ Zinhle & doing reality TV

You might know Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena as a rapper and media personality, but she is also expanding her portfolio as a reality TV star since joining the cast of DJ Zinhle's reality show on BET, Unexpected.

With the reality show giving fans a glimpse into her friendship with DJ Zinhle, Moozlie tells TshisaLIVE that it also highlights how well they balance their work and personal relationship.

“Generally our conversations just go back to work, especially where Era is concerned, because we're both just super obsessed with jewellery ... [We have] conversations about growing yourself, elevating yourself, which is why our friendships are so strong and we're able to grow together in the way that we do. It doesn't sound weird when you tell your friends your dream ... we just try to be there for each other and learn from each other,” she says.

“It's really important that you have good relations with people, because ultimately we are all businesses, so we need make sure that we can leverage our networks ... it's good to have a boss on speed dial.”