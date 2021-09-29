‘Top tier’ — Euphonik praises EFF for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela tribute

The EFF's decision to rename their Johannesburg headquarters after struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has received the thumbs up from popular DJ Euphonik.

The party unveiled the change during its election manifesto launch over the weekend, on what would have been MaWinnie's 85th birthday.

Euphonik took to social media on Tuesday to post a snap of a plaque announcing the name change and said it was a boss move.

“Politics aside, this is top tier!” he wrote.